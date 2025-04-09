Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Senior Officer Acquires C$23,000.00 in Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert William John Macdonald bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.
Southern Silver Exploration Stock Down 2.7 %
SSV opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$55.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.95. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.71 price objective on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
