SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,654,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 423,387 shares.The stock last traded at $22.10 and had previously closed at $22.10.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 110,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.