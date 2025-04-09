SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $366.32 and last traded at $367.19, with a volume of 1341863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $383.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.47.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.
