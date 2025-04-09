SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $366.32 and last traded at $367.19, with a volume of 1341863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $383.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.47.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 43.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 92,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.