SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 25150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,297,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after buying an additional 2,618,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,382,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 302,967 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,922,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,339 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,764.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 224,242 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

