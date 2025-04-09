SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,471,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the previous session’s volume of 2,658,151 shares.The stock last traded at $24.98 and had previously closed at $25.22.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,605,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,100,000 after purchasing an additional 94,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,406,000 after buying an additional 788,242 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after buying an additional 131,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 34,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53,876 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

