SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SPLG stock opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

