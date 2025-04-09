SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.92 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 653049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.4189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,729,000 after acquiring an additional 33,798 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,781,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 91,129 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 301,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3,190.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 213,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 206,647 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

