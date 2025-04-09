SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.92 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 653049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.4189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
