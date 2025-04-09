SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $113.16 and last traded at $113.16, with a volume of 2479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.77.
The firm has a market capitalization of $554.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.49.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
