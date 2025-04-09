SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $113.16 and last traded at $113.16, with a volume of 2479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.77.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $554.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

