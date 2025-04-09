SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.24 and last traded at $69.72, with a volume of 2614060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.66.
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 7.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.
