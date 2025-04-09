SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.24 and last traded at $69.72, with a volume of 2614060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.66.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 248,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

