Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.18 and last traded at C$21.42, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Susan Dodge sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$31,898.15. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

