Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $7.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after buying an additional 311,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,912,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after buying an additional 901,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

