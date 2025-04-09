SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.91. SSR Mining shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 506,417 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SSRM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

SSR Mining Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $323.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

