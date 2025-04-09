STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 19920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cormark raised STEP Energy Services from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$276.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.36.

STEP Energy Services is an energy services company that provides coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and hydraulic fracturing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.

