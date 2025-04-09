STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 9029170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $85,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,088 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,707 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $83,165,000 after acquiring an additional 938,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,767,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 858,624 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,475,384 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after buying an additional 725,684 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

