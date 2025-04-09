StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of CULP opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $49.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp purchased 14,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $69,164.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,628.20. The trade was a 17.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,859,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,410,741.60. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 67,403 shares of company stock valued at $345,152. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

About Culp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Culp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

