StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of CULP opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $49.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.85.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp purchased 14,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $69,164.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,628.20. The trade was a 17.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,859,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,410,741.60. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 67,403 shares of company stock valued at $345,152. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Featured Stories
