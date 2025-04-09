StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paramount Global by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

