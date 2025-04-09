StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TRIB opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.21. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

