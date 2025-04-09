StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $348.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.93. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $28.61.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 7.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 985,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,395.83. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,251,642 shares in the company, valued at $29,075,643.66. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,034 shares of company stock worth $1,842,967. Insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 28.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 40.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

