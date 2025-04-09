StockNews.com Upgrades Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Buy

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of HSIC traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.16. 2,805,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,756. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Henry Schein by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

