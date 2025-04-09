StockNews.com Upgrades LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.70. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 894.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 1,559.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 777.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

