StockNews.com Upgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to Buy

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CL King upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:UNFI opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in United Natural Foods by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 796.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

