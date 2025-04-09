Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.
Sundance Energy Australia Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
About Sundance Energy Australia
Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.
