Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell Sells 31,197 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $210,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,305.10. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Mary Powell sold 2,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $13,605.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

