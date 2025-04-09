Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 218536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,355,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,862 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,980,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $17,309,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $15,653,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,567,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,769 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 257.14%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

