Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Approximately 160,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,578,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
Synairgen Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.93.
About Synairgen
Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Synairgen
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.