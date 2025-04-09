T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $246.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.14 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

