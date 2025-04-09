T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.28 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 311960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

