Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $195.47 and last traded at $183.01. Approximately 571,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,126,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.40.

TLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.47 and its 200-day moving average is $196.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLN. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Talen Energy by 106,885.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,200,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

