Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Steven Buytels Purchases 8,065 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Steven Buytels bought 8,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,517.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.73. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$3.23 and a 52-week high of C$5.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.0127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins downgraded Tamarack Valley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TVE

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.