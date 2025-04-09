Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Steven Buytels Purchases 8,065 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Steven Buytels bought 8,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,517.90.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.73. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$3.23 and a 52-week high of C$5.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.49.
Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.0127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 38.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on TVE
Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tamarack Valley Energy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.