Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.25 and last traded at $91.11, with a volume of 1362320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $124.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.03.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.