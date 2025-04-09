TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.34.

Shares of AMD opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.40. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

