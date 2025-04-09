TD Cowen Lowers Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $158.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $220.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $221.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $252.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $9.17 on Wednesday, hitting $156.04. 13,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,999. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $143.27 and a 1 year high of $252.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 388.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

