TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.11. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,301.76. This represents a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

