Terex (NYSE:TEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $36.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Terex traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 9274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Get Terex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Terex

Insider Activity at Terex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.