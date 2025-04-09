Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 1,004 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

