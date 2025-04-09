Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 12,310 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.23% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,806 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 136.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,544,000.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $890.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.79. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,137.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,319.05. This trade represents a 7.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.