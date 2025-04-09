Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 135,502 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 215.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,502 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,017,000 after buying an additional 33,472,238 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,239 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,365 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after buying an additional 2,804,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.