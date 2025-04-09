Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 240 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,533,972,000 after purchasing an additional 889,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,637,266,000 after acquiring an additional 444,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,987,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,400,000 after acquiring an additional 371,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $974,448,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,045,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,464,000 after purchasing an additional 113,732 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 4.0 %

BX opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.48 and its 200-day moving average is $166.35.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 158.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

