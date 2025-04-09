Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 152 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $456.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

