Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $10.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $329.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.