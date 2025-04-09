Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $14.12 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for approximately 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 342,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after buying an additional 234,415 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PACCAR by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,783,000 after acquiring an additional 55,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,791,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,509,000 after acquiring an additional 167,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,717.80. The trade was a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $122.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

