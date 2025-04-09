Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.68 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,422,932,000 after acquiring an additional 138,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,636,679,000 after purchasing an additional 96,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,138,000 after purchasing an additional 86,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,747,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE SHW opened at $313.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

