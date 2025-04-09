Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 2,642 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.74. The firm has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

