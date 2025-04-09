Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,450 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,956,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.