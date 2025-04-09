Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 2,700 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,932,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,520,000 after buying an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,777,000. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,798,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,689.7% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 261,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 246,803 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

