The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,722 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.40% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

