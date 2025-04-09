The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $333.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.16. The firm has a market cap of $331.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

