The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Western Union worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,390,000 after buying an additional 317,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Western Union by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,926,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,209,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,489,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 549,931 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Western Union by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,021,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.