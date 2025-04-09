THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 30,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 12,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

THK Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.09.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, analysts predict that THK Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

