Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 311888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Thryv Stock Up 14.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $508.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.02 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 4,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,000 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,654,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,155,000 after buying an additional 548,864 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,400,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thryv by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 369,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

